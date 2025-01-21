'We have to step up' - Lidl-Trek manager Guercilena ready to sign Tour de France contender

Lidl-Trek team aim high for Grand Tour leader, 'you can develop them in-house, or you buy them'

The Lidl-Trek men's squad confirmed their status as one of the best teams in 2024 but manager Luca Guercilena is pushing his riders to do even better in 2025 as he begins to build the roster for 2026 and beyond, with the goal to compete for overall success in the Grand Tours. 

Lidl-Trek finished fourth in the 2024 UCI team rankings, behind UAE Team Emirates, Visma-Lease a Bike and Soudal-QuickStep. Guercilena expects his riders to do even better in 2025. 

