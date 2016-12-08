WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect announce 2017 team roster

Image 1 of 5 Ludwig De Winter (Wallonie Bruxelles) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Olivier Pardini (Wallonie Bruxelles) wins stage 2 at Tour de Normandie (Image credit: Tour de Normandie) Image 3 of 5 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Justin Jules (La Pomme-Marseille) (Image credit: AFP) Image 5 of 5 Maxime Vantomme (Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Belgian Pro-Continental squad WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect have confirmed its 19-rider roster for its first season as a second tier team in 2017. Created in 2011 as a Continental team under the name of Wallonie Bruxelles–Crédit Agricole, the team steps up to Pro-Continental ranks from 2017 alongside fellow Belgian outfits Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise, Vérandas Willems-Crelan, and Wanty-Groupe Gobert.

Ten riders have been retained from the 2016 squad with team management adding nine new riders with a mix of youth and experience. Roy Jans joins the team from Wanty-Groupe Gobert, adding experience to the squad. Luxembourg rider Alex Kirsch also remains at Pro-Continental level as he joins from the Stölting Service team.

Fast man Justin Jules is another new arrival at the team along with current Veranclassic-AGO teammates Christophe Masson and Dimitri Peyskens. Lawrence Naesen, the younger brother of AG2R-La Mondiale's Oliver, has also been signed for 2017 as he joins from Cibel-Cebon. Former Katusha rider Maxime Van Tomme, and BMC Development's Lukas Sprengler round out the squad.

While Olivier Pardini, 31, has been retained for 2017 after several wins for the team, UCI Europe Tour winner Baptiste Planckaert moves up to Katusha for the new season.

Having ridden in a red and yellow kit for 2016, the team will ride in a predominately lime green and black jersey.

2016 WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect team roster: Ludwig De Winter, Sébastien Delfosse, Tom Dernies, Thomas Deruette, Jimmy Duquennoy, Gregory Habeaux, Kevyn Ista, Roy Jans, Justin Jules, Alex Kirsch, Christophe Masson, Lawrence Naesen, Olivier Pardini, Dimitri Peyskens, Ludovic Robeet, Lukas Sprengler, Julien Stassen, Maxime Vantomme and Antoine Warnier.

