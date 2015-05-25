Trending

Watch USA Cycling Pro Road Championships live on Cyclingnews

Women start at 9:00am followed by the men at 1:30pm (EDT)

Image 1 of 4

Eric Marcotte (SmartStop) gets to the front on the final laps.

Eric Marcotte (SmartStop) gets to the front on the final laps.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 4

Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Garmin) happy with today's win

Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Garmin) happy with today's win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 4

Kristin Armstrong (Twenty16 p/b Sho-Air) wins USA Cycling Professional Time Trial Championships

Kristin Armstrong (Twenty16 p/b Sho-Air) wins USA Cycling Professional Time Trial Championships
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 4

US national champion Eric Marcotte (SmartStop)

US national champion Eric Marcotte (SmartStop)

Watch the USA Cycling Professional Road Championships live on Cyclingnews beginning with the women's race at 9:00am followed by the men's race 1:30pm (EDT). The top racers in the US will battle it out for the stars-and-stripes jersey in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on Memorial Day Monday. 

Related Articles

Kristin Armstrong wins women's US pro time trial

Talansky wins US pro time trial

The women will race for 111.5km and the men will race for 179.3km. Both field will take on a challenging course that includes climbs over Lookout Mountain on Ochs Highway and a short climb up Kent Street in downtown Chattanooga. The races will begin with multiple laps of a short 8.1km circuit followed by longer circuits of 26.4km.

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel please click here.

 