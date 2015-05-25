Watch USA Cycling Pro Road Championships live on Cyclingnews
Women start at 9:00am followed by the men at 1:30pm (EDT)
Watch the USA Cycling Professional Road Championships live on Cyclingnews beginning with the women's race at 9:00am followed by the men's race 1:30pm (EDT). The top racers in the US will battle it out for the stars-and-stripes jersey in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on Memorial Day Monday.
The women will race for 111.5km and the men will race for 179.3km. Both field will take on a challenging course that includes climbs over Lookout Mountain on Ochs Highway and a short climb up Kent Street in downtown Chattanooga. The races will begin with multiple laps of a short 8.1km circuit followed by longer circuits of 26.4km.
