Watch USA Cycling Pro Road Championships live on Cyclingnews

Image 1 of 4 Eric Marcotte (SmartStop) gets to the front on the final laps. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 4 Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Garmin) happy with today's win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 4 Kristin Armstrong (Twenty16 p/b Sho-Air) wins USA Cycling Professional Time Trial Championships (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 4 US national champion Eric Marcotte (SmartStop)

Watch the USA Cycling Professional Road Championships live on Cyclingnews beginning with the women's race at 9:00am followed by the men's race 1:30pm (EDT). The top racers in the US will battle it out for the stars-and-stripes jersey in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on Memorial Day Monday.

The women will race for 111.5km and the men will race for 179.3km. Both field will take on a challenging course that includes climbs over Lookout Mountain on Ochs Highway and a short climb up Kent Street in downtown Chattanooga. The races will begin with multiple laps of a short 8.1km circuit followed by longer circuits of 26.4km.

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel please click here.