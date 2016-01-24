Watch Tour de San Luis stage 7 live streaming on Cyclingnews

The sun beats down on the San Luis peloton. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The world-class peloton will take on the seventh and final stage of the Tour de San Luis, which will take place in and around the city of San Luis on Sunday.

The circuit-race finale will start and finish in San Luis, and take the peloton on a loop out to the route's only ascent over Also Los Puquios before returning to the city streets for a fast, straight run-in to the finish line, and typically a sprinter's day.

Dayer Quintana (Movistar) is leading the overall classification ahead of Eduardo Sepulveda (Fortuneo Vital Concept), while his brother Nairo sits in third.

The stage started at 12 p.m. EST, and is expected to finish around 3 p.m. EST, with live coverage expected in Spanish. Warning - live coverage is often spotty.