Watch Tour de San Luis stage 5 live on Cyclingnews

Stage 5 of the Tour de San Luis is a mainly flat affair, with only two intermediate sprints along the 168.7km route from Renca to Juana Koslay.

After an enormously successful breakaway on stage 4, race leader Eduardo Sepulveda (Fortuneo-Vital Concept) has only to hang on and prevent Dayer Quintana (Movistar) from getting any time bonuses to keep his three second lead.

The stage finishes around 4:15EST.