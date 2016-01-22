Watch Tour de San Luis stage 5 live on Cyclingnews
168.7km stage one for the sprinters
Stage 5 of the Tour de San Luis is a mainly flat affair, with only two intermediate sprints along the 168.7km route from Renca to Juana Koslay.
After an enormously successful breakaway on stage 4, race leader Eduardo Sepulveda (Fortuneo-Vital Concept) has only to hang on and prevent Dayer Quintana (Movistar) from getting any time bonuses to keep his three second lead.
The stage finishes around 4:15EST.
