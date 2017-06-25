Watch the USA Cycling national championships live on Cyclingnews

Greg Daniel (Axeon Hagens Berman) was the surprise winner for the mens national championship road race. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Moved to the end of June to coincide with the rest of the world's national championships, the USA Cycling professional road championships will serve up some of the most exciting racing of the weekend. Catch all of the action in the women's and men's races live streaming on Cyclingnews on June 25.

The Knoxville, Tennessee circuit is sure to provide plenty of space for attacks, counter-attacks and non-stop action. At just 12.7km in length and with one significant climb - the short but steep ascent on Sherrod Road - coming with about 9km to go, the sprinters will be lining up to have a shot at the title.

The pro women start their 8-lap, 101km race at 9:00 EDT, with defending champion Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) and Coryn Rivera (Sunweb) as the top favourites. The men's race, with defending champion Greg Daniel, gets underway at 13:15 EDT.