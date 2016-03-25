Watch the USA CRITS Clearwater Classic Criterium live streaming Saturday on Cyclingnews

With a couple laps to go UnitedHealthcare comes to the front for the lead out. (Image credit: Jon Devich)

The Clearwater Classic Criterium marks the finale of a fantastic week of cycling at the inaugural Sunshine Grand Prix. The second installment in the TUFMED USA CRITS Championship Series is guaranteed to bring more fireworks to the Tampa Bay area on March 26, when the finest criterium racers in America will line up to battle for the overall lead, currently held by Ruben Companioni Blanco (Team Jamis-Sutter Home).

Companioni has 277 points in the series after his win at the Tampa criterium last Saturday. The Colombian rider is sitting ahead of Mac Brennan and Travis McCabe (Holowesko|Citadel Cycling Team p/b Hincapie Sportswear) by 15 and 22 points, respectively.

Staged on the scenic Coachman Park, the riders will compete on a 0.63-mile loop running along the scenic Clearwater Harbor before going up Cleveland Hill. The route features two tight 90-degree angle turns and one sweeping turn right before the start/finish line. This gorgeous but grueling wide-open course will test the legs and lungs of even the fittest racers.

The Pro, 1, 2 men start racing at 4:15 p.m. Eastern, and as always, the event will be available live streaming on Cyclingnews.com beginning 15 minutes before the start of the pro men’s race.