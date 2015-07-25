Watch the Intelligentsia Cup’s Lake Bluff Criterium live on Cyclingnews

Image 1 of 6 Erica Allar (Colavita) sits near the front (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 6 Erica Allar (Colavita-Fine Cooking) wins women's criterium (Image credit: Ethan Glading) Image 3 of 6 Cari Higgins, Tina Pic and Laura Van Gilder on the podium (Image credit: Karl Hendrikse) Image 4 of 6 Tour of America's Dairyland ISCorp Downer Classic (Image credit: Karl Hendrikse) Image 5 of 6 Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) in the break to lap the field (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 6 The Astellas train (Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)

USA Cycling’s National Criterium Calendar (NCC) resumes at the Intelligentsia Cup’s Northwestern Medicine Lake Bluff Criterium on Saturday, July 25, in Illinois. All the action can be watched through live streaming of the events on Cyclingnews beginning with the women’s 60-minute criterium at 4:50 p.m followed by the men’s 90-minute criterium at 6:30 p.m. (CDT).

Intelligentsia Cup’s Northwestern Medicine Lake Bluff Criterium is the 10th round of the NCC series. Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) is leading the men’s standings with 542 points, runner-up Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Cycling Team) has 388 points and Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare) sits in third with 336 points.

Erica Allar (Colavita-Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking) is leading the women’s standings with 652 points, ahead of runner-up Samantha Schneider (ISCorp Cycling p/b Smart Choice MRI) with 556 points and Tina Pic (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth) in third with 447 points.