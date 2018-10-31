Watch the 2019 Giro d'Italia route presentation live on Cyclingnews

Chris Froome (Team Sky) celebrates his first Giro d'Italia victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

RCS Sport will reveal the full route details of the 2019 Giro d'Italia in Milan on Wednesday. The Grande Partenza of the 102 edition will take place from Bologna beginning on May 11 with a selective 8.2km individual time trial and the overall winner will be crowned on June 2 - everything in between will soon be revealed.

What we know already is that the opening time trial will finish uphill at the Santuario della Madonna di San Luca and that stage 2 will also start in Bologna before the race heads south - RCS Sport made limited details known in advance after an agreement with the central Emilia Romagna region.

RCS Sport has also revealed that there will be a second individual time trial on stage 9 from Riccione to San Marino, at a longer distance - 34.7km. The event will take its first rest day on May 20 and resume with stage 10, a 147km race from Ravenna to Modena. Stage 11 will start in Capri. And the peloton will take a second rest day on May 27 before tackling the last six stages.

Defending champion Chris Froome (Team Sky) and last year's points classification winner Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) will be in attendance at the route presentation in Milan.

