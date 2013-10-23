Watch the 2014 Tour de France presentation on Cyclingnews
Live video streaming from Paris
The route of the 2014 Tour de France will be unveiled in Paris this morning and you can watch the whole event live on Cyclingnews.
The presentation will begin at 11:30 Central European time in the video panel below.
2013 Tour de France winner Chris Froome will be at the presentation, as will sprinters Mark Cavendish, Marcel Kittel and many other riders who will ride the 2014 Tour de France.
The presentation will begin with speeches by Jean-Etienne Amaury, the President of organiser Amaury Sport Organisation, Christian Prudhomme, the Director of the Tour de France and a representative from the Yorkshire Grand Depart.
There will be a presentation video of the Yorkshire stages, the presentation of the full route and then stage by stage details will be revealed, including the key mountains and the decisive points in the race. Details of new rules will also be revealed.
Cyclingnews will have detailed analysis, reaction from riders and video interviews after the presentation finishes.
