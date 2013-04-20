Watch Sunny King criterium live on Cyclingnews

Image 1 of 3 Teammates Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) and Jake Keough happy with the top two spots for the day. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 3 Jade Wilcoxson, Erica Allar and Laura Van Gilder made up the women's Sunny King podium (Image credit: Sunny King Criterium) Image 3 of 3 It's Lauren Stephens on the outside! (Image credit: Peter Brentlinger)

The USA Cycling National Criterium Calendar will continue on Saturday, April 20 with the Sunny King Criterium in Anniston, Alabama. You can catch all the action with the live streaming video here on Cyclingnews.

The elite women's race starts at 6:20PM central daylight savings time, where it will be up to new NCC series leader Lauren Stephens (FCS-Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) to defend her wafer-thin one point lead over last year's overall champion and Sunny King Criterium winner Erica Allar.

The men's race will follow with series leader Hilton Clarke and his UnitedHealthcare team sure to keep the race under complete control. They've been invincible so far this season and occupy the top three spots in the NCC rankings, but expect last year's Sunny King winner Isaac Howe and his SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis team to challenge.