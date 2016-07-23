Watch Intelligentsia Cup's Lake Bluff Criterium live streaming on Cyclingnews

The Intelligentsia Cup is ready to roll. (Image credit: Intelligentsia Cup)

Update: The Intelligentsia Cup has been cancelled due to bad weather

The USA Cycling Pro Road Tour continues at the Intelligentsia Cup's double-header weekend beginning with the Lake Bluff Criterium on Saturday and the Goose Island Grand Prix in Chicago on Sunday.

Watch the live streaming of the Lake Bluff Criterium on Saturday, beginning with the women's race at 5 p.m. followed by the men at 6:40 p.m. CDT. The women will race for 60 minutes and the men will race for 90 minutes.

Sunday's criterium will be shown on the event's website as pay-per-view only, and will begin with the women's race at 2:40 p.m. followed by the men's race at 3:45 p.m. CDT.

Seasoned cycling announcer Brad Sohner will call the racing action live along with former professional Frankie Andreu. "We are upping the level of cycling coverage available to fans," said managing partner Tom Schuler. "There is an audience that wants to watch cycling and we want to give them a quality viewing experience comparable to the top races around the world. We are investing a lot in this production in hopes that fans and sponsors will both benefit."