Wanty-Groupe Gobert finalise 2017 roster

Image 1 of 5 Wanty-Groupe Gobert training in Spain (Image credit: Kristof Ramon) Image 2 of 5 The Wanty Groupe Gobert team commemorates teammate Antoine Demoitie at the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Lieuwe Westra (Astana) gets his trophy at Three Days of De Panne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Etixx-Quick-Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Yoann Offredo (FDJ) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Belgian Pro Continental team Wanty-Groupe Gobert today announced their final 2017 roster, which includes 22 riders from five different nations. Nine new riders will strengthen the 2017 squad, including notable additions Lieuwe Westra from Astana, Guillaume Van Keirsbulck from Etixx-QuickStep and Yoann Offredo from FDJ. The staff remains unchanged with four sports directors.

The team will travel to Benidorm, Spain, January 9-21 for a training camp. The team's first race of the new season will take place on Sunday, January 29, with GP La Marseillaise, followed by Étoile de Bessèges.

Wanty-Groupe Gobert 2017 roster:

Simone Antonini, Frederik Backaert, Jerome Baugnies, Thomas Degand, Kenny Dehaes, Tom Devriendt, Fabien Doubey, Wesley Kreder, Guillaume Levarlet, Guillaume Martin, Mark McNally, Xandro Meurisse, Marco Minnaard, Danilo Napolitano, Yoann Offredo, Andrea Pasqualon, Robin Stenuit, Guillaume Van Keirsbulck, Kevin Van Melsen, Pieter Vanspeybroeck, Frederik Veuchelen, Lieuwe Westra