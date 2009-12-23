Wanted: Grassroots racers from California and nearby states

Image 1 of 2 Jon Wilson racing at Sea Otter (Image credit: Jake Orness (Giant Bicycle)) Image 2 of 2 Nate Byrom (Northstar-at-Tahoe / Giant) (Image credit: Jake Orness (Giant Bicycle))

Northstar-at-Tahoe mountain resort and Giant Bicycles have partnered to back a grassroots program supporting competitive mountain bike athletes eager to promote the soul, passion and genuine love for the sport.

This program will back competitive athletes in California and neighboring states as they strive toward their full potential at local and regional mountain bike race events. Selected athletes will have the opportunity to purchase a Giant bicycle, Northstar-at-Tahoe Mountain Bike Park Season Pass, Team Jersey and other swag at a preferred package price.

Northstar-at-Tahoe and Giant are recruiting "humble" athletes who will double as ambassadors in expert-level categories with riding styles from downhill to endurance. Candidates should be approachable and knowledgeable and passionate about converting all walks of life to the sport of mountain biking.

"We look to support athletes who are driven when it comes to achieving goals, helping the community, conquering obstacles, and relishing success," reads a statement about the squad.

To apply, answer the question, "What defines you as an athlete and a mountain biker?" and submit to Justin Swett at justinswett@hotmail.com a cover letter along with a resume detailing racing accomplishments and goals .