Walsleben rides away with €1000 at Gazet van Antwerpen

German champion Philipp Walsleben (BKCP Powerplus) up with the leaders. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Philipp Walsleben was the surprise winner of the fastest lap competition at the Gazet van Antwerpen Trophy, taking home 1000 Euro for his efforts. The German champion eventually finished down in twentieth position.





First the organizers thought the computer had made a mistake. Suddenly it was said Walsleben was even out of the race but eventually it turned out that no mistakes were made. Because of his record lap time the German champion was welcomed on to the podium where he received a 1000 Euro cheque from sponsor Belgacom.



