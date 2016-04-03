Wallays replaces De Bie in Lotto Soudal's Tour of Flanders squad

Jelle Wallays on the attack at Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Lotto Soudal have been forced to make a late change to its Tour of Flanders squad with Jelle Wallays replacing the ill Sean De Bie. The Belgian team were already forced into a change for Flanders with Jens Debusschere ruled out due to injury and enter the race with two leaders in Tiesj Benoot and Jürgen Roelandts.

Wallays crashed heavily at E3 Harelbeke and was forced to miss the Three Days of De Panne with the team anticipating the 26-year-old would return at Scheldeprijs on Wednesday and Paris-Roubaix next Sunday. With Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen winner De Bie falling ill, Wallays comes into the team for his fourth start at Flanders having ridden the race in 2012, 2014 and 2015.

A winner of Dwars door Vlaanderen and Paris-Tours, Wallays will ride in support of Benoot and Roelandts.

