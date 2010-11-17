Walder, Zumstein, Frischknecht join Scott-Swisspower

Image 1 of 12 Dominic Zumstein (Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing) Image 2 of 12 Marcel Wildhaber (Scott-Swisspower) (Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing) Image 3 of 12 Marcel Wildhaber (Scott-Swisspower) in a 'cross race (Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing) Image 4 of 12 Cyclo-crosser Marcel Wildhaber (Scott-Swisspower) (Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing) Image 5 of 12 Marcel Wildhaber (Scott-Swisspower) pushes the pace (Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing) Image 6 of 12 Marcel Wildhaber (Scott-Swisspower) (Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing) Image 7 of 12 Marcel Wildhaber (Scott-Swisspower) (Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing) Image 8 of 12 Marcel Wildhaber (Scott-Swisspower) (Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing) Image 9 of 12 Recent Stirnemann-Lienhart-Zumstein podium (Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing) Image 10 of 12 Andri Frischknecht is the son of... you guessed it... Thomas (Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing) Image 11 of 12 Dominic Zumstein will ride for Scott-Swisspower in 2011 (Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing) Image 12 of 12 Marcel Wildhaber atop a podium (Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing)

Under 23 racer Roger Walder and junior racers Dominic Zumstein and Andri Frischknecht have signed with the Scott Swisspower team for the 2011 season. The mountain bike squad has finalized its roster for next season. Marcel Wildhaber, Florian Vogel and Nino Schurter will remain with the team

All of the team's athletes are already focused fully on next season, with exception of Florian Vogel. "He recently became the proud father of Lina, who was born on October 23. At the moment, he's got other things to change than tires," said Team Manager Thomas Frischknecht.

Former cross country world champion Schurter is also facing new challenges. Fresh from winning the Freeride Mega Avalanche in Flims in early October, when he beat Julien Absalon's brother Remy Absalon, he is hungry for more and wants to win the prestigious Mega Avalanche in La Réunion although he's just spent two weeks on vacation off his bike.

Wildhaber has been busily representing the team at cyclo-cross races, including the World Cup, and he's still got another 20 races to go, with half of them in Belgium and Holland.

"It's his first season he is focusing 100 percent on the sport and the progress is already impressive," said Frischknect of Wildhaber. "He won two races in Switzerland. In Steinmaur, he was in front of Christian Heule and Dielsdorf and ahead of Swiss champion Lukas Flückiger. His 12th place at the World Cup in Pilzen, Czech, was also a highlight of his season so far."

According to Team Manager Thomas Frischknecht, there was no room for Matthias Rupp and U23 world championship bronze medal winner Patrik Gallati, who will race in different colors next season. "We wish them all the best for their future careers," said Frischknecht, who said the team is sticking with its strategy of developing young talents under the leadership of its top pros.

Scott Swisspower for 2011

Andri Frischknecht

Nino Schurter

Florian Vogel

Roger Walder

Martin Wildhaber

Dominic Zumstein