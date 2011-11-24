WADA unveils new version of whereabouts system

Director General of the WADA, David Howman (Image credit: AFP)

WADA has launched an improved module within the Anti-Doping Administration & Management System (ADAMS) that provides a more user-friendly and efficient whereabouts interface for athletes.

ADAMS 3.0 became operational on Nov. 22 after extensive testing by Anti-Doping Organizations (ADOs) and input from athletes.

"WADA has put a great deal of time and resource into ADAMS and, following an extensive period of development and detailed consultation with athletes and other ADOs, the new 3.0 module will enhance the user experience for all users," said WADA Director General David Howman.

"As a central clearing house for ADOs worldwide, ADAMS’s importance to the anti-doping community continues to rise and the 3.0 module will allow athletes and their entourages to better record whereabouts data.

"We want to make the experience as practical and time efficient as possible for the users and I am confident the new module has allowed WADA to take a significant step in this right direction."

Crucially, incorporated into the module is an instruction guide that offers a step-by-step explanation of the whereabouts requirements and how to comply with them.

The changes come in the wake of the highly publicised recent cases of Alex Rasmussen and Jeannie Longo who both came under the focus of their respective ADOs when they failed to report their whereabouts correctly three times resulting in an investigation.

In both cases the ADAMS was criticised by lawyers acting on behalf of the two cyclists.