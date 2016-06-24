WADA suspends Rio doping control laboratory

Blood samples in doping control

Citing non-conformity with international standards, the World Anti-Doping Agency announced today that it has suspended the accreditation for the doping control laboratory that would have been responsible for processing athletes’ samples at the Rio Olympics later this this summer.

The Brazilian Doping Control Laboratory was informed of the suspension on Wednesday, when the sanction took effect. The move prohibits the Laboratory from carrying out all anti-doping analyses on urine and blood samples, according to today’s announcement. The laboratory may appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport within 21 days.

"In the meantime, WADA will work closely with the Rio Laboratory to resolve the identified issue," said Olivier Niggli, Incoming Director General, in a statement released with today's announcement.

"The Agency will ensure that, for the time being, samples that would have been intended for the Laboratory will be transported securely, promptly and with a demonstrable chain of custody to another WADA-accredited laboratory worldwide. This will ensure that there are no gaps in the anti-doping sample analysis procedures, and that the integrity of the samples is fully maintained."

Niggli also assured athletes that they can have confidence the suspension will only be lifted by WADA when the Laboratory is operating optimally and that the best solution will be put in place to ensure that sample analysis for the Rio Olympic and Paralympic Games is robust.

A disciplinary committee will be formed to review the case on the basis of the procedural rules adopted by the WADA Executive Committee, According to today's announcement. This Disciplinary Committee will issue a recommendation with respect to the Rio Laboratory's accreditation status.