UCI's Independent Commission wants Change Cycling Now input
Fuller says invitation is being considered
The UCI Independent Commission set up to investigate issues and allegations arising out of the Reasoned Decision of the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has approached pressure group Change Cycling Now.
Related Articles
Head of International Council of Arbitration for Sport to recommend UCI Commission members
UCI names panel for Armstrong affair commission
Vaughters and Boyer reconcile at Change Cycling Now summit
Change Cycling Now calls for LeMond to replace McQuaid
Q&A: David Walsh on changing cycling, Lance Armstrong and his own fan days
According to a press release sent out by the group, the move from the Commission came following the weekend's summit in London which culminated in the development of a 'Charter of the Willing' as well as calling for UCI President Pat McQuaid to stand down with CCN member Greg LeMond to be installed as his interim replacement.
"We were approached immediately after yesterday's press conference in London and today I met with legal representatives of the commission," said CCN's creator, Jaimie Fuller. "I shall discuss the approach with the other members of the Change Cycling Now panel and we will consider the appropriate action."
The Commission will hold a hearing in London between 9-26 April 2013. It then aims to submit its report to the UCI by 1 June 2013, or shortly after. The costs will be covered by the UCI.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy