UCI's Independent Commission wants Change Cycling Now input

Image 1 of 5 The Change Cycling Now organisation called a press conference in London on Monday. (Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk) Image 2 of 5 Pat McQuaid answers questions (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 5 Greg LeMond (Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk) Image 4 of 5 Jaime Fuller (Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk) Image 5 of 5 UCI Independent Commission (Image credit: UCI)

The UCI Independent Commission set up to investigate issues and allegations arising out of the Reasoned Decision of the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has approached pressure group Change Cycling Now.

According to a press release sent out by the group, the move from the Commission came following the weekend's summit in London which culminated in the development of a 'Charter of the Willing' as well as calling for UCI President Pat McQuaid to stand down with CCN member Greg LeMond to be installed as his interim replacement.

"We were approached immediately after yesterday's press conference in London and today I met with legal representatives of the commission," said CCN's creator, Jaimie Fuller. "I shall discuss the approach with the other members of the Change Cycling Now panel and we will consider the appropriate action."

The Commission will hold a hearing in London between 9-26 April 2013. It then aims to submit its report to the UCI by 1 June 2013, or shortly after. The costs will be covered by the UCI.