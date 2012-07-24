WADA campaign to identify pipeline medicines with doping potential

Image 1 of 2 Director General of the WADA, David Howman (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 2 The Mantova doping investigations are gathering pace (Image credit: Team RadioShack)

Another initiative to assist in the fight against doping in sport was launched by the World Anti-Doping Agency on Monday. The new campaign, dubbed “2 Fields 1 Goal” is an extension to an already established Joint Declaration, based upon voluntary cooperation between the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations (IFPMA), the global Biotechnology Industry Organization (BIO) and WADA.

"Doping is a public health issue and undermines the integrity of scientific innovation and competitive sports. We are pleased to provide support that will help companies determine if they have products in their pipelines that could be abused by athletes, even before they come to market," said IFPMA Director General Eduardo Pisani.

The 2 Fields 1 Goal campaign was developed in conjunction with a Points to Consider booket, issued by WADA to assist in the "identification of compounds with potential doping abuse and sharing of information". This booklet provides biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies with the educational knowledge to recognise specific compounds that could be used to enhance sporting performance before they come to market. WADA’s booklet is designed to strengthen the effort against doping by empowering the manufacturers with the tools for identification.

"The 2 Fields 1 Goal campaign serve as a manual to help companies identify compounds in all stages of development with the potential for misuse and allow for the sharing of information between the companies and WADA in order to develop testing and detection methods to detect illegal or illicit use by athletes," according to WADA.

Improved communication between the manufacturers and WADA is designed to improve the speed and development of detection methods by bringing these parties together.

"Working closely with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to identify new potential doping compounds before they are commercially available will facilitate much faster development of detection methods," said David Howman, Director General of WADA.

"In addition, the booklet will allow the pharmaceutical industry to ensure their work is directed at developing and delivering treatments and medicines for therapeutic purposes," he said.