Vuillermoz fractures pelvis in Tour de Suisse crash

Alexis Vuillermoz will miss out on the upcoming Tour de France after crashing and fracturing his pelvis at the Tour de Suisse on Saturday.

The 33-year-old, a new signing for Total Direct Énergie this season, crashed on the descent to the finish during the mountainous stage 7 time trial from Disentis Sedrun to Andermatt.

Vuillermoz, who was lying 19th overall before the stage, suffered a fractured pelvis in the fall, his team confirmed on Saturday night, adding that he would be out of action for at least 10 weeks as a result. The Frenchman underwent surgery on Sunday.

"The results are not good for Alexis who suffers from a fractured pelvis," the team confirmed. "He will undergo surgery tomorrow in the hospital and will be unavailable for at least 10 weeks.

"The whole team wishes you a good recovery Alexis."

Vuillermoz moved from AG2R La Mondiale to ProTeam Total Direct Énergie this year, joining Pierre Latour and Alexandre Geniez in switching teams. He had started out his 2021 campaign in France, but his spring was disrupted after a crash on the second stage of Paris-Nice saw him leave the race with a dislocated shoulder.

He returned to action at May's Tour du Rwanda, where he finished seventh, before taking fourth at the Tour du Finistère a few weeks later.

Vuillermoz's injury means he will miss what would have been his eighth participation at the race. He finished 13th overall in 2017 and won stage 8 there two years earlier, triumphing at the hilltop finish of Mûr-de-Bretagne, which features on stage 2 in this year's race.