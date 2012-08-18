Vuelta a España TTT start times announced
Local team Caja Rural first down the ramp
Image 1 of 5
Image 2 of 5
Image 3 of 5
Image 4 of 5
Image 5 of 5
Caja Rural will be the first team to start the opening team time trial at this year's Vuelta a España with each of the remaining 21 teams separated with four minute intervals. Reigning Vuelta winner Juan José Cobo will lead his Movistar team as the last team to leave the start ramp at 20:27. His team will be chased by Alberto Contador's Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank team who will hope to make an early impression during the 16.5km test.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caja Rural
|19:03:00
|2
|Orica-Greenedge
|19:07:00
|3
|Garmin-Sharp
|19:11:00
|4
|BMC
|19:15:00
|5
|Liquigas-Cannonda
|19:19:00
|6
|Lampre-ISD
|19:23:00
|7
|RadioShack-Nissan
|19:27:00
|8
|FDJ-BigMat
|19:31:00
|9
|Ag2R-La Mondiale
|19:35:00
|10
|Andalucia
|19:39:00
|11
|Rabobank
|19:43:00
|12
|Omega Pharma-Quic
|19:47:00
|13
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|19:51:00
|14
|Astana
|19:55:00
|15
|Euskaltel
|19:59:00
|16
|Lotto Belisol
|20:03:00
|17
|Katusha
|20:07:00
|18
|Cofidis
|20:11:00
|19
|Argos-Shimano
|20:15:00
|20
|Team Sky
|20:19:00
|21
|Saxo Bank-Tinkoff
|20:23:00
|22
|Movistar
|20:27:00
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy