Vuelta a España TTT start times announced

Image 1 of 5 Alberto Contador and Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank came home in 9th. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 5 The Caja Rural team (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 3 of 5 Juan Jose Cobo (Movistar) plays down his form as defending champion (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 4 of 5 Orica - GreenEdge time trials (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Sylvain Chavanel and Omega Pharma-QuickStep in full flight. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Caja Rural will be the first team to start the opening team time trial at this year's Vuelta a España with each of the remaining 21 teams separated with four minute intervals. Reigning Vuelta winner Juan José Cobo will lead his Movistar team as the last team to leave the start ramp at 20:27. His team will be chased by Alberto Contador's Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank team who will hope to make an early impression during the 16.5km test.