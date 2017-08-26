Vuelta a Espana: Stage 8 highlights - Video

Julian Alaphilippe takes the Vuelta's eighth stage. (Image credit: Michael Aisner)

Julian Alaphilippe earned Quick-Step Floors' third stage victory so far at the Vuelta a España on Saturday's stage 8. The 25-year-old Frenchman jumped into a sizable early breakaway and made it clear on the steep final climb of the day with Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Jan Polanc (UAE Team Emirates) before outgunning his companions in the finale. Polanc nabbed runner-up honours on the stage with Majka settling for third.

In the peloton behind, Chris Froome (Sky) and Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) left the rest of the GC hopefuls behind on the late Cat. 1 climb, arriving at the finish together. That extended Froome's overall race lead ahead of second-placed Esteban Chaves (Orica-Scott).

The Colombian now sits 28 seconds behind Froome on GC, with Nicolas Roche (BMC Racing) in third overall at 41 seconds.