Vuelta a Espana stage 16 time trial start times

Vuelta a Espana race leader Chris Froome (Team Sky) will be the last rider to start the stage 16 time trial from Circuito de Navarra to Logroño. The 40.2km stage is the only individual time trial in the 2017 edition of the Spanish Grand Tour and is expected to shake up the overall classification of the race.

Aqua Blue Sport's Connor Dunne is the first rider to start, rolling off the start ramp at 13:34pm local time. There will be one-minute intervals between the riders with two-minutes separating the top-30 riders.

Pre-stage favourite Rohan Dennis withdrew from the race along with BMC teammate Kilian Frankiny on the rest day and will not start. Of the non-GC riders, Svein Tuft (Orica-Scott), Tom Scully (Cannondale-Drapac), Yves Lampaert (QuickStep-Floors), Chad Haga (Team Sunweb), Tobias Ludvigsson (FDJ), and Bob Jungels (QuickStep-Floors) will be early-riders to watch in the battle for the stage.

In the fight for the GC and overall podium, Froome will be confident of extending his current 1:01 minute lead over Vincenzo Nibali and 2:08 minute advantage over Ilnur Zakarin. Dutchman Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb), in fourth overall, Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Tejay van Garderen (BMC) are all strong time trialists and will be looking to gain an advantage before the final week of the race.

For the likes of Esteban Chaves, Fabio Aru, Miguel Angel Lopez, and Michael Woods the focus of the stage will be to limit their losses before making time back up in the mountains.

Alberto Contador will race the final time trial of his career and aim to continue his fight for glory before hanging up his wheels when the Vuelta finishes in Madrid on September 10.

Cyclingnews will live coverage of the stage so join us for action to see how the GC will shake up before the decisive third week of the race.

