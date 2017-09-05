Trending

Vuelta a Espana stage 16 time trial start times

Froome last man off at 16:52 CET

Chris Froome at the Vuelta a España

Chris Froome at the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Gianni Moscon (Sky)

Gianni Moscon (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo)

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tejay van Garderen at the finish of stage 14 of the Vuelta a España

Tejay van Garderen at the finish of stage 14 of the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo)

Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Vuelta a Espana race leader Chris Froome (Team Sky) will be the last rider to start the stage 16 time trial from Circuito de Navarra to Logroño. The 40.2km stage is the only individual time trial in the 2017 edition of the Spanish Grand Tour and is expected to shake up the overall classification of the race. 

Aqua Blue Sport's Connor Dunne is the first rider to start, rolling off the start ramp at 13:34pm local time. There will be one-minute intervals between the riders with two-minutes separating the top-30 riders.

Pre-stage favourite Rohan Dennis withdrew from the race along with BMC teammate Kilian Frankiny on the rest day and will not start. Of the non-GC riders, Svein Tuft (Orica-Scott), Tom Scully (Cannondale-Drapac), Yves Lampaert (QuickStep-Floors), Chad Haga (Team Sunweb), Tobias Ludvigsson (FDJ), and Bob Jungels (QuickStep-Floors) will be early-riders to watch in the battle for the stage.

In the fight for the GC and overall podium, Froome will be confident of extending his current 1:01 minute lead over Vincenzo Nibali and 2:08 minute advantage over Ilnur Zakarin. Dutchman Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb), in fourth overall, Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Tejay van Garderen (BMC) are all strong time trialists and will be looking to gain an advantage before the final week of the race.

For the likes of Esteban Chaves, Fabio Aru, Miguel Angel Lopez, and Michael Woods the focus of the stage will be to limit their losses before making time back up in the mountains.

Alberto Contador will race the final time trial of his career and aim to continue his fight for glory before hanging up his wheels when the Vuelta finishes in Madrid on September 10.

 Cyclingnews will live coverage of the stage so join us for action to see how the GC will shake up before the decisive third week of the race.

Provisional Start times

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport13:34:00
2Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott13:35:00
3Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal13:36:00
4Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ13:37:00
5William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac13:38:00
6Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport13:39:00
7Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac13:40:00
8Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin13:41:00
9Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe13:42:00
10Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott13:43:00
11Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon13:44:00
12Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport13:45:00
13Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal13:46:00
14Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport13:47:00
15Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits13:48:00
16Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates13:49:00
17Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky13:50:00
18Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport13:51:00
19Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport13:52:00
20Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe13:53:00
21Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe13:54:00
22Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott13:55:00
23Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team13:56:00
24Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors13:57:00
25Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team13:58:00
26Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA13:59:00
27Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida14:00:00
28Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb14:01:00
29Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors14:02:00
30Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon14:03:00
31Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin14:04:00
32Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ14:05:00
33Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA14:06:00
34Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates14:07:00
35Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team14:08:00
36Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA14:09:00
37Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac14:10:00
38Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky14:11:00
39Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin14:12:00
40Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale14:13:00
41Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac14:14:00
42Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14:15:00
43Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb14:16:00
44Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors14:17:00
45Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb14:18:00
46Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo14:19:00
47Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb14:20:00
48Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo14:21:00
49Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport14:22:00
50Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin14:23:00
51Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14:24:00
52Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe14:25:00
53Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale14:26:00
54Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott14:27:00
55Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14:28:00
56Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team14:29:00
57Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team14:30:00
58Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida14:31:00
60Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin14:33:00
61Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors14:34:00
62Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo14:35:00
63Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida14:36:00
64Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida14:37:00
65Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors14:38:00
66Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb14:39:00
67Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac14:40:00
68Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac14:41:00
69Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team14:42:00
70Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac14:43:00
71Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo14:44:00
72Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ14:45:00
73Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14:46:00
74Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team14:47:00
75David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA14:48:00
76Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors14:49:00
77Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Manzana Postobon14:50:00
78Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal14:51:00
79Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo14:52:00
80Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon14:53:00
81Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team14:54:00
82Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14:55:00
83Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates14:56:00
84Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA14:57:00
85Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14:58:00
86Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data14:59:00
87Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott15:00:00
88David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky15:01:00
90Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors15:03:00
91Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ15:04:00
92Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team15:05:00
93Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac15:06:00
94Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky15:07:00
95Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data15:08:00
96Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA15:09:00
97Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team15:10:00
98Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15:11:00
99Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe15:12:00
100Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe15:13:00
101Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport15:14:00
102Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal15:15:00
103Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo15:16:00
104Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ15:17:00
105Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo15:18:00
106Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ15:19:00
107Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15:20:00
108Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida15:21:00
109Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin15:22:00
110Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15:23:00
111Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky15:24:00
112Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo15:25:00
113Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon15:26:00
114Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team15:27:00
115Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal15:28:00
116Bernardo Suaza (Col) Manzana Postobon15:29:00
117Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida15:30:00
118Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo15:31:00
119Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA15:32:00
120Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ15:33:00
121Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo15:34:00
122Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon15:35:00
123Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon15:36:00
124Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal15:37:00
125Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors15:38:00
126Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates15:39:00
127Hernan Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon15:40:00
128Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal15:41:00
129Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo15:42:00
130Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates15:43:00
131Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe15:44:00
132Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team15:45:00
133Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott15:46:00
134Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo15:47:00
135Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo15:48:00
136Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team15:49:00
137Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates15:50:00
138Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky15:51:00
139Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team15:52:00
140Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team15:54:00
141Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida15:56:00
142Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15:58:00
143Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott16:00:00
144Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA16:02:00
145Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team16:04:00
146Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal16:06:00
147Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott16:08:00
148Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data16:10:00
149Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo16:12:00
150Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates16:14:00
151Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16:16:00
152Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team16:18:00
153Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team16:20:00
154Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA16:22:00
155Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky16:24:00
156Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates16:26:00
157Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team16:28:00
158Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo16:30:00
159David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors16:32:00
160Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky16:34:00
161Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo16:36:00
162Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac16:38:00
163Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team16:40:00
164Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team16:42:00
165Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott16:44:00
166Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb16:46:00
167Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin16:48:00
168Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida16:50:00
169Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky16:52:00