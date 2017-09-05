Vuelta a Espana stage 16 time trial start times
Froome last man off at 16:52 CET
Vuelta a Espana race leader Chris Froome (Team Sky) will be the last rider to start the stage 16 time trial from Circuito de Navarra to Logroño. The 40.2km stage is the only individual time trial in the 2017 edition of the Spanish Grand Tour and is expected to shake up the overall classification of the race.
Aqua Blue Sport's Connor Dunne is the first rider to start, rolling off the start ramp at 13:34pm local time. There will be one-minute intervals between the riders with two-minutes separating the top-30 riders.
Pre-stage favourite Rohan Dennis withdrew from the race along with BMC teammate Kilian Frankiny on the rest day and will not start. Of the non-GC riders, Svein Tuft (Orica-Scott), Tom Scully (Cannondale-Drapac), Yves Lampaert (QuickStep-Floors), Chad Haga (Team Sunweb), Tobias Ludvigsson (FDJ), and Bob Jungels (QuickStep-Floors) will be early-riders to watch in the battle for the stage.
In the fight for the GC and overall podium, Froome will be confident of extending his current 1:01 minute lead over Vincenzo Nibali and 2:08 minute advantage over Ilnur Zakarin. Dutchman Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb), in fourth overall, Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Tejay van Garderen (BMC) are all strong time trialists and will be looking to gain an advantage before the final week of the race.
For the likes of Esteban Chaves, Fabio Aru, Miguel Angel Lopez, and Michael Woods the focus of the stage will be to limit their losses before making time back up in the mountains.
Alberto Contador will race the final time trial of his career and aim to continue his fight for glory before hanging up his wheels when the Vuelta finishes in Madrid on September 10.
Cyclingnews will live coverage of the stage so join us for action to see how the GC will shake up before the decisive third week of the race.
Provisional Start times
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|13:34:00
|2
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott
|13:35:00
|3
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13:36:00
|4
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|13:37:00
|5
|William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|13:38:00
|6
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|13:39:00
|7
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|13:40:00
|8
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|13:41:00
|9
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13:42:00
|10
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
|13:43:00
|11
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) Manzana Postobon
|13:44:00
|12
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|13:45:00
|13
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13:46:00
|14
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|13:47:00
|15
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13:48:00
|16
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|13:49:00
|17
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|13:50:00
|18
|Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|13:51:00
|19
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|13:52:00
|20
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13:53:00
|21
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13:54:00
|22
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott
|13:55:00
|23
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|13:56:00
|24
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|13:57:00
|25
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|13:58:00
|26
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|13:59:00
|27
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|14:00:00
|28
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|14:01:00
|29
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|14:02:00
|30
|Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon
|14:03:00
|31
|Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|14:04:00
|32
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|14:05:00
|33
|Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14:06:00
|34
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|14:07:00
|35
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|14:08:00
|36
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14:09:00
|37
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|14:10:00
|38
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|14:11:00
|39
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|14:12:00
|40
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|14:13:00
|41
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|14:14:00
|42
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14:15:00
|43
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|14:16:00
|44
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|14:17:00
|45
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|14:18:00
|46
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|14:19:00
|47
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|14:20:00
|48
|Juan José Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|14:21:00
|49
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|14:22:00
|50
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|14:23:00
|51
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14:24:00
|52
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:25:00
|53
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|14:26:00
|54
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
|14:27:00
|55
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14:28:00
|56
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|14:29:00
|57
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|14:30:00
|58
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|14:31:00
|60
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|14:33:00
|61
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|14:34:00
|62
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14:35:00
|63
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|14:36:00
|64
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|14:37:00
|65
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|14:38:00
|66
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|14:39:00
|67
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|14:40:00
|68
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|14:41:00
|69
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|14:42:00
|70
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|14:43:00
|71
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|14:44:00
|72
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|14:45:00
|73
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14:46:00
|74
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|14:47:00
|75
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14:48:00
|76
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|14:49:00
|77
|Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|14:50:00
|78
|Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|14:51:00
|79
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|14:52:00
|80
|Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon
|14:53:00
|81
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|14:54:00
|82
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14:55:00
|83
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|14:56:00
|84
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14:57:00
|85
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14:58:00
|86
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|14:59:00
|87
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
|15:00:00
|88
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|15:01:00
|90
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|15:03:00
|91
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|15:04:00
|92
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|15:05:00
|93
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|15:06:00
|94
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|15:07:00
|95
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|15:08:00
|96
|Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|15:09:00
|97
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|15:10:00
|98
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15:11:00
|99
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:12:00
|100
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:13:00
|101
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
|15:14:00
|102
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15:15:00
|103
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|15:16:00
|104
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|15:17:00
|105
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15:18:00
|106
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
|15:19:00
|107
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15:20:00
|108
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|15:21:00
|109
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|15:22:00
|110
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15:23:00
|111
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|15:24:00
|112
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|15:25:00
|113
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|15:26:00
|114
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|15:27:00
|115
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15:28:00
|116
|Bernardo Suaza (Col) Manzana Postobon
|15:29:00
|117
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|15:30:00
|118
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15:31:00
|119
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|15:32:00
|120
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|15:33:00
|121
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|15:34:00
|122
|Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon
|15:35:00
|123
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon
|15:36:00
|124
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|15:37:00
|125
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|15:38:00
|126
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|15:39:00
|127
|Hernan Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon
|15:40:00
|128
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15:41:00
|129
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15:42:00
|130
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|15:43:00
|131
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:44:00
|132
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|15:45:00
|133
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|15:46:00
|134
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|15:47:00
|135
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|15:48:00
|136
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|15:49:00
|137
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|15:50:00
|138
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|15:51:00
|139
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|15:52:00
|140
|Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|15:54:00
|141
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|15:56:00
|142
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15:58:00
|143
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|16:00:00
|144
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|16:02:00
|145
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|16:04:00
|146
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16:06:00
|147
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|16:08:00
|148
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|16:10:00
|149
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|16:12:00
|150
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|16:14:00
|151
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16:16:00
|152
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|16:18:00
|153
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|16:20:00
|154
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|16:22:00
|155
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|16:24:00
|156
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|16:26:00
|157
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|16:28:00
|158
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|16:30:00
|159
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|16:32:00
|160
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|16:34:00
|161
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|16:36:00
|162
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|16:38:00
|163
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|16:40:00
|164
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|16:42:00
|165
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott
|16:44:00
|166
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|16:46:00
|167
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|16:48:00
|168
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|16:50:00
|169
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|16:52:00
