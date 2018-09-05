Vuelta a Espana: Stage 10 highlights - Video

Elia Viviani beats Peter Sagan and Giacomo Nizzolo to win stage 10 at the 2018 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)

Italian champion Elia Viviani relied on a textbook lead-out from his Quick-Step Floors team to take his second stage win of the 2018 Vuelta a Espana in Fermoselle on Tuesday.

Viviani out-kicked world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) after his team dropped him off on the front with 200 metres to go.

The early going of the 177km 10th stage from Salamanca to Fermoselle was animated by a two-rider breakaway that featured Tiago Machado (Katusha-Alpecin) and Jesus Ezquerra (Burgos-BH). The duo built up a lead of four minutes on the peloton, but the flat parcours, which included just one category 3 climb about 30km from the finish, didn't lend itself to a breakaway day. The peloton caught the pair as they ascended the the Alto de Fermoselle, setting up the sprint finale.

Despite a spate of punctures in the closing kilometres that affected several general classification contenders, little changed at the top of the overall standings, as Mitchelton-Scott's Simon Yates continues to lead Movistar's Alejandro Valverde by one second, with Nairo Quintana at 14 seconds in third place overall.

Watch Viviani streak to his second Vuelta stage win in the highlights video above.