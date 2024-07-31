Vuelta a España director asks UAE Team Emirates to include Juan Ayuso in line-up

By
published

Spaniard not slated to ride Vuelta in the wake of Tour de France abandon

Juan Ayuso
Juan Ayuso (Image credit: Getty Images)

Vuelta a España director Javier Guillén has called on UAE Team Emirates to include Juan Ayuso in their line-up for the race, which gets underway in Lisbon on August 17.

Ayuso was not initially slated to ride this year’s Vuelta, and he has not raced since he abandoned the Tour de France on stage 13 after testing positive for COVID-19. Later in the Tour, UAE Team Emirates manager Mauro Gianetti reiterated that Ayuso would not be included in their Vuelta line-up, where Adam Yates and João Almeida are set to lead.

Barry Ryan
Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.