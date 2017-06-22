Vuelta a Espana and Santini reveal 2017 leader's jerseys

The Santini La Vuelta a Espana jerseys (Image credit: Unipublic / Santini)

Vuelta a Espana organiser, Unipublic and Italian clothing manufacturer Santini have revealed the four classification leader's jersey for 2017. Santini replaces Le Coq Sportif from 2017 having signed a five-year agreement late last year. Despite a change to Santini, Carrefour remains the primary sponsor of the red leader's jersey.

The 72nd edition of the Vuelta a Espana starts in Nîmes on August 19 and concludes in Madrid on September 10.

The four jerseys remained unchanged in colour with red for the overall leader, blue polka dots for the mountains classification, green for the points classification and white for the combination classification. Santini will produce over 600 jerseys and skinsuits for the 2017 Vuelta a Espana.

"These jerseys have allowed us to make a real leap forward as the Vuelta brand and the partnership with a company like Santini, which is synonymous with cycling, guarantees the jerseys will be top quality. It also allows us to open the doors to retailing to the public which can purchase them and show them off wherever they go," said race director declared Javier Guillén.

The sleeves and back of the jerseys have been constructed with Santini's Bodyfit technical fabric due to its 'second skin' effect. The front of the jerseys meanwhile is made with 'extra-light Rudy fabric' due to its 'exceptional breathability'. There are no elastic grippers on the sleeves while the jersey zips said to be are invisible.

For the hot days of racing, Santini will also produce 'Sesia micromesh' jerseys which are '95gr./m2' in weight.

"We are very excited about our partnership with La Vuelta in a nation with such a strong cycling tradition and which shares cycling history with our company," Santini CEO Monica Santini. "We are also convinced that our experience as official suppliers to leading international and UCI stage races means we can provide the organisers with very punctual specialist support."

Santini also produces the classification jerseys for the Giro d'Italia, tipping the balance back in favour of the Italian manufacturer for the three Grand Tours. Le Coq Sportif supplies the Tour de France with its classification jerseys.