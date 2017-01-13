Vuelta a Espana 2017 route presentation - Gallery

Image 1 of 27 Joaquim Rodriguez, Christian Prudhomme and Javier Guillen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 27 Perico Delgado, Luis Angel Mate and la Vuelta director Samuel Sanchez (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 27 Vuelta officials unveil the 2017 route (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 27 Luis Angel Mate at the Vuelta route presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 27 Javier Guillen, Joaquim Rodriguez, Omar Fraile, Luis Angel Mate (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 27 Joaquim Rodriguez and Omar Fraile (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 27 Joaquim Rodriguez and Samuel Sanchez (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 27 Joaquim Rodriguez, Omar Fraile, Luis Angel Mate (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 27 Anticipating the Vuelta route announcement (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 27 Anticipating the Vuelta route announcement (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 27 Madrid Mayor Manuela Carmena (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 27 Dignitaries take the stage at the Vuelta route presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 27 Nimes Mayor Franck Proust (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 27 Joaquim Rodriguez and Samuel Sanchez (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 27 On stage at the Vuelta route presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 27 Kris Boeckmans on stage at the Vuelta route presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 27 Kris Boeckmans on stage at the Vuelta route presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 27 Luis Angel Mate, Omar Fraile, la Vuelta director Javier Guillen and Samuel Sanchez (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 27 Vuelta officials unveil the 2017 route (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 27 Dancers provided entertainment at the Vuelta route presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 27 Stage profiles serve as back drop at the Vuelta route presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 27 Dignitaries take the stage at the Vuelta route presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 27 The 2017 Vuelta a Espana route presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 27 Stage profiles serve as back drop at the Vuelta route presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 27 Scene from a video played at the Vuelta route presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 27 Scene from a video played at the Vuelta route presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 27 Introducing the 2017 Vuelta a Espana route presentation. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Spanish cycling stars including Joaquim Rodriguez and Samuel Sanchez gathered Thursday in Madrid for the unveiling of the 2017 Vuelta a Espana route.

Most of the route details emerged prior to the official presentation, but the unveiling confirmed the specifics, including the return of Spain's toughest single climb, the Angliru. The presentation also filled in a few unknown start/finish locations as well as stage distances, and it provided organisers and riders a chance to finally officially talk about the stages.

Of course, the Vuelta retained is trademark for the most summit finishes while reducing the number of shorter, punchier stage finishes. Perhaps the biggest change is the race's start in France, the first start abroad since 2009 in the Netherlands.