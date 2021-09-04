Vuelta a España 2021: Stage 20 highlights - Video

Clement Champoussin (AG2R Citroen) won the penultimate stage 20 at the Vuelta a España in what was the biggest win of his career.

Champoussin was part of an earlier breakaway that was caught but he fought back on the last climb to reconnect with a select group of GC favourites, that had slowed in a game of cat and mouse, before he launched an astonishing late-race attack and crossed the line with a solo win.

He finished six seconds ahead of overall leader Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) and eight seconds ahead of Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) at Mos. Castro de Herville.

Roglič retained his overall race lead with an advantage of 2:38 over Enric Mas (Movistar) and 4:48 over Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious), who moved up to the podium spot after Miguel Angel Lopez (Movistar) missed a decisive split 55 kilometres from the finish and then abandoned the race.

Watch the race highlights above to see how stage 20 unfolded at the Vuelta a España.