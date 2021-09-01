Vuelta a España 2021: Stage 17 highlights - Video

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) took a solo victory on stage 17 of the Vuelta a España, at the mythical Lagos de Covadonga. He finished over a minute and a half ahead of his teammate Sepp Kuss, who sprinted from the small group of seven climbers to secure second place while Miguel Ángel López (Movistar) was third.

Roglič's performance pushed him back up into the overall race lead, now 2:22 ahead of Enric Mas (Movistar) and 3:11 ahead of López as the race heads into stage 18 on Thursday.

Stage 17 was a decisive 185.5km race from Unquera to the summit of Lagos de Covadonga. There were three other ascents at Altu de Hortigueru and twice over La Collada Llomena.

A large breakaway was reeled back in over the second climb up La Collada Llomena where Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) launched an attack and was quickly followed by Roglič.

Overnight leader, Odd Christian Eiking (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) was distanced by the main selection on the climb and then crashed on the descent of La Collada Llomena, ultimately ending his spell in the red jersey.

However, the race was on between favourites Bernal and Roglič, and the pair gained two minutes, which was then reduced to 1:20 by Bahrain Victorious at the base of Lagos de Covadonga.

Roglič attacked with just over 7km to the top at a blistering pace that Bernal could not respond to. The Colombian was eventually caught by the select chase group as Roglič went on to take the stage 17 victory and the leader's jersey at the Vuelta a España.