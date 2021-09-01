Vuelta a España 2021: Stage 16 highlights - Video

Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) won stage 16 at the Vuelta a España from a bunch sprint ahead of Jordi Meeus (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates) in Santa Cruz de Bezana.

Stage 16 was 180km from Laredo to Santa Cruz de Bezana, and a day for the sprinters.

An early breakaway included Stan Dewulf (AG2R-Citroën), Mikel Bizkarra (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Dimitri Claeys (Qhubeka NextHash), Quinn Simmons (Trek-Segafredo) and Jetse Bol (Burgos-BH).

Dewulf was the last rider caught by the peloton in the closing kilometres where Deceuninck-QuickStep organised their lead-out for Jakobsen to take his third stage win at the Vuelta a España this year.

