Vuelta a España 2021: Stage 16 highlights - Video
By Cyclingnews
Watch Fabio Jakobsen capture his third stage at the Spanish Grand Tour
Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) won stage 16 at the Vuelta a España from a bunch sprint ahead of Jordi Meeus (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates) in Santa Cruz de Bezana.
Stage 16 was 180km from Laredo to Santa Cruz de Bezana, and a day for the sprinters.
An early breakaway included Stan Dewulf (AG2R-Citroën), Mikel Bizkarra (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Dimitri Claeys (Qhubeka NextHash), Quinn Simmons (Trek-Segafredo) and Jetse Bol (Burgos-BH).
Dewulf was the last rider caught by the peloton in the closing kilometres where Deceuninck-QuickStep organised their lead-out for Jakobsen to take his third stage win at the Vuelta a España this year.
Watch how stage 16 at the Vuelta a España unfolded in the video highlights above.
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.