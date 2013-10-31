Vote and win! Who was the best rider of the year?

Image 1 of 5 Chris Froome (Team Sky) takes the win in the Saitama Criterium (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 5 A sweet victory for Marianne Vos (Netherlands) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 3 of 5 Emma Johansson (Sweden), world champion Marianne Vos (Netherlands) and Rossella Ratto (Italy) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 4 of 5 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) smiling at the start line (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 5 of 5 Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) elated to take a win on the Champs-Elysees (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Now that the season is over, it's time to look back on 2013 and decide who was the best rider of the year. Cyclingnews has nominated 10 men and women in our 2013 Reader Poll for you to choose from.

At the top of the heap are two stand-out athletes, one of whom took home two world championship titles, had victories across three cycling disciplines and was consistently one of the best every time she threw her leg over a bike: yes - we're talking about Marianne Vos, cyclo-cross and road world champion, winner of the World Cup overall and five rounds, including the Tour of Flanders and La Flèche Wallonne.

Vos's palmares, as impressive as they were, did not net her the designation of UCI number 1 - that honour went to the ever-consistent Emma Johansson.

The men's number 1 was not Tour de France winner Chris Froome, another nominee in our rider of the year category. A late-season injury meant that Joaquim Rodriguez (also nominated) wound up atop the WorldTour individual rankings.

Peter Sagan led the field in the number of wins in 2013, with 22 to Mark Cavendish's 19 and Marcel Kittel's 16. What Fabian Cancellara lacked in numbers, he made up for in quality of his victories with the Tour of Flanders - Paris-Roubaix double featuring in his six season wins.

While Vos racked up 22 wins, our third female nominee, Giorgia Bronzini had 17, including six straight stage wins in La Route de France - out of seven total stages in the race.

So who was the best? Only you can decide. Vote today and be entered to win Dan Martin's Garmin-Sharp Cervelo.

Giorgia Bronzini

Fabian Cancellara

Chris Froome

Chris Horner

Emma Johansson

Marcel Kittel

Vincenzo Nibali

Joaquim Rodriguez

Peter Sagan

Marianne Vos

