Vos named Dutch female athlete of the year

Marianne Vos (Netherlands) won gold in the 2009 European 'cross championships (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Marianne Vos has been named the Netherlands' female athlete of the year for the second consecutive year. The award was voted for by members of the NOC*NSF (Netherlands Olympic Committee and Netherlands Sports Federation).

Vos was unable to attend due to a training camp in South Africa, however her father, Henk Vos, accepted the award on her behalf.

The 23-year-old won due to her outstanding performances in different disciplines. She started off the year by winning the World cyclo-cross championship and the European title. On the road, she finished second in the World championships in Mendrisio, and won the Dutch national title and, for the third time in a row, La Fleche Wallonne Feminine.

The 2009 Cyclingnews reader poll

You can still enter the 2009 Cyclingnews reader poll and vote for your riders, teams, races, moments, equipment and photos of the year.

One lucky reader will win an Argon18 Krypton bike so get your entries in before the closing date - December 31, 2009.