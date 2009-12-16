Vos named Dutch female athlete of the year
Vos claims honour for second consecutive year
Marianne Vos has been named the Netherlands' female athlete of the year for the second consecutive year. The award was voted for by members of the NOC*NSF (Netherlands Olympic Committee and Netherlands Sports Federation).
Related Articles
Vos was unable to attend due to a training camp in South Africa, however her father, Henk Vos, accepted the award on her behalf.
The 23-year-old won due to her outstanding performances in different disciplines. She started off the year by winning the World cyclo-cross championship and the European title. On the road, she finished second in the World championships in Mendrisio, and won the Dutch national title and, for the third time in a row, La Fleche Wallonne Feminine.
The 2009 Cyclingnews reader poll
You can still enter the 2009 Cyclingnews reader poll and vote for your riders, teams, races, moments, equipment and photos of the year.
One lucky reader will win an Argon18 Krypton bike so get your entries in before the closing date - December 31, 2009.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy