Volta a Catalunya stage 3 highlights - Video

Dan Martin wins stage 3 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Dan Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) stole the show during the third stage at Volta a Catalunya, winning the summit finish to La Molina and taking the overall race lead ahead of Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) and Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale). The Irishman is now leading the overall by two seconds ahead of Contador and Bardet.

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis), who won the two opening stages and started the day in the leader's jersey, was forced to abandon due to illness.

Breakaways set off during the stage but the final solo rider Pieter Weening (Roompot) was brought back on the last of two climbs to La Molina. Team Sky put in a big effort on the climb but several attacks thwarted their efforts. In the end, it was Martin's surprise jump that proved the most successful as he won the stage and took the overall lead.