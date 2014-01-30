Trending

Volta a Catalunya releases race route for 2014

Two mid-race summit finishes likely to decide overall

Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp) kept the race leader's jersey in Catalunya on stage 6

(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Rigoberto Uran (Sky) is at Catalunya to support his team leader Wiggins

(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) leads the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya with three stages remaining.

(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)

The Volta a Catalunya, Spain’s oldest stage race, has released its route for the 2014 edition , with a very similar format to 2013: no individual or team time trial, but with two tough mid-race summit finishes in the Pyrenees likely to decide the overall outcome.


Monday March 24: Stage one: Calella - Calella: 165 kilometres

Tuesday March 25: Stage two: Mataró - Girona 171.2 kilometres

Wednesday March 26: Stage three: Banyoles - La Molina (Alp) 162.9 kilometres

Thursday March 27: Stage four: Alp - Valter 2000-Setcases 166.4 kilometres

Friday March 28: Stage five: Llanars - Vall de Camprodon 222.2 kilometres

Saturday March 29: Stage six: El Vendrell - Vilanova i la Geltru 163.9 kilometres

Sunday March 30: Stage seven: Barcelona (Montjuic) - Barcelona (Montjuic) 120 kilometres.