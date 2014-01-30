Volta a Catalunya releases race route for 2014
Two mid-race summit finishes likely to decide overall
The Volta a Catalunya, Spain’s oldest stage race, has released its route for the 2014 edition , with a very similar format to 2013: no individual or team time trial, but with two tough mid-race summit finishes in the Pyrenees likely to decide the overall outcome.
Monday March 24: Stage one: Calella - Calella: 165 kilometres
Tuesday March 25: Stage two: Mataró - Girona 171.2 kilometres
Wednesday March 26: Stage three: Banyoles - La Molina (Alp) 162.9 kilometres
Thursday March 27: Stage four: Alp - Valter 2000-Setcases 166.4 kilometres
Friday March 28: Stage five: Llanars - Vall de Camprodon 222.2 kilometres
Saturday March 29: Stage six: El Vendrell - Vilanova i la Geltru 163.9 kilometres
Sunday March 30: Stage seven: Barcelona (Montjuic) - Barcelona (Montjuic) 120 kilometres.
