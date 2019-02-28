Viviani changes tactic to win at UAE Tour

Image 1 of 5 Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins stage 5 at UAE Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins stage 5 at UAE Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins stage 5 at UAE Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins stage 5 at UAE Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 A delighted Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) after having won the sprint (Image credit: Getty Images)

After being beaten by Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) on stage 2 of the UAE Tour, Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) was able to turn the tables three days later on the seafront in Khor Fakkan and beat his former teammate and track racing rival. The win is Viviani’s 70th of his professional career and the third of the 2019 season after victories at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race and Tour Down Under last month.





“The boys did an amazing job and we really wanted to demonstrate that we can win and we can beat everyone. The boys always do what I ask, probably sometimes I ask something wrong, but we can’t always win.



