Visma-Lease a Bike sign under-23 world champion Niklas Behrens on three-year deal

By
published

Young German swaps Lidl-Trek development team for Dutch squad after impressive display in Zürich

Niklas Behrens (Germany) wins the men&#039;s under-23 world title in Zurich
Niklas Behrens (Germany) wins the men's under-23 world title in Zurich (Image credit: Getty Images)

Visma-Lease a Bike have signed under-23 road race world champion Niklas Behrens to bolster their squad for 2025 and beyond after his impressive display in Zürich.

The young German cut his teeth as a U23 rider this past season on Lidl-Trek's development team, Future Racing, however, he's to make the step up to WorldTour-level with the Dutch squad on a three-year deal.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.