Joe Blackmore - the name to watch in the Under 23 men's World Championship road race

The Tour de L'Avenir winner takes on Christen, del Toro, Morgado and Pellizzari

Joe Blackmore celebrates his Tour du Rwanda 2024 victory on the final podium (Image credit: Getty Images)

Great Britain's Joe Blackmore stands out in the start list for the men's under 23 road race on Friday, with the winner of this year's Tour de L'Avenir looking to continue his fast track development from a mountain biker to professional road racer. 

Blackmore will take on fellow prodigious professional riders in what is probably the last time WorldTour and ProTeam riders can compete for the Under 23 world title. Next year the UCI is expected to force young pro riders to race against the elite men, with the under 23 race reserved for amateur and Continental team riders.   

