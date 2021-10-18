Vini Zabù could lose pro status as sponsor heads to WorldTour

Italian ProTeam Vini Zabù is at risk for 2022, according to multiple news outlets. The squad, which has existed since 2009 with five separate lead sponsors, could drop down to the Continental or U23 ranks next year, with Sicilian winery Vini Zabù possibly moving to a WorldTour team.

Both La Gazzetta dello Sport and Tuttobiciweb have reported that the team is set to drop out of the UCI's second division ProTeam category, with the latter suggesting that the team could step down to the Continental or U23 ranks.

Meanwhile, main sponsor Vini Zabù, which is part of the Farnese Vini Group that previously sponsored the team in 2011 (under Farnese Vini) and 2013 (under Vini Fantini), will move to the WorldTour as sponsor of Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert for 2022, reports Het Nieuwsblad.

The Belgian outlet reports that the winery is unable to fund a team for 2022 but wishes to stay in pro cycling, adding that Intermarché directeur sportif Valerio Piva is acting as a contact between the two parties.

Any sponsorship deal with the Belgian team would mean that Vini Fantini Group would have two sponsorship deals in the WorldTour, with Israel Start-Up Nation also sporting the winery on their kits.

Vini Zabù, under the long-term stewardship of Angelo Citracca and Luca Scinto, have taken part in all but three editions of the Giro d'Italia since they started out in 2009 and have taken three stage wins along the way courtesy of Oscar Gatto, Matteo Rabottini (who also won the blue climber's jersey in 2012), and Andrea Guardini.

The team missed the 2021 race after first withdrawing and then being suspended from competing for 20 days following Matteo De Bonis' positive EPO test in March and Matteo Spreafico's positive ostarine test at the 2020 Giro.

The two cases were the latest in a string of positives at the team over the years, following those of Danilo Di Luca, Mauro Santambrogio, Matteo Rabottini, Ramon Carretero, and Samuele Conti.

Vini Zabù have yet to issue any public statement regarding the reports about the team's future, though the team did issue a tweet in response to the La Gazzetta dello Sport, noting that Vini Zabù-KTM closed in 2020 - KTM having left as a co-title sponsor last year.