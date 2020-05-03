Vingegaard signs two-year renewal with Jumbo-Visma

Jumbo-Visma announced Sunday that Jonas Vingegaard has signed a two-year contract renewal to stay with the team through 2022. The 23-year-old Danish rider hopes to continue to develop with the WorldTour team under the management of Richard Plugge.

"I am happy that I’ve extended my contract with Team Jumbo-Visma," Vingegaard said in a team press release. "I really like my stay with the team so far. Moreover, I have already been able to develop well and hope to achieve higher goals with the team in the near future. I am proud to be part of this team. At the moment there is no team that suits me better."

Vingegaard joined Jumbo-Visma in 2019 for his first full year of racing on the WorldTour. During that time he has finished second overall at the Tour of Denmark and won the queen stage at the Tour of Poland.

Jumbo-Visma director Merijn Zeeman said he expects Vingegaard to develop even further in the coming years.

"Jonas is a promising talent," Zeeman said in a team press release. "We have high hopes for him. We are happy that we have been able to break open his contract and extend it until the end of 2022. In this way, we can continue to build a successful career together."

Vingegaard's renewal is one of few contract announcements that have happened during a time where the sport has been halted by the novel coronavirus. WorldTour teams CCC, Bahrain McLaren, Astana, Lotto Soudal and Mitchelton-Scott have announced salary cuts as sponsors struggle with the economic impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Zeeman said it was important to continue to invest in the future of cycling. "Especially in these difficult times, we think it’s important to give the signal that we continue to develop our team," he said.