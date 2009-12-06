Vincent Jerome in hospital with infection
Bbox rider to miss early part of season
Vincent Jerome will have to miss the first part of the 2010 season. The Bbox Bouygues Telecom rider has been hospitalised with a staphylococcus infection.
According to L'Equipe, his many crashes this season led to the problem, a skin infection caused by a bacteria. The 25-year-old will have to rest for several weeks and thus will have to start the season late.
The French rider, who is in his fourth season with the team, rode a full season from the Tour Down Under to the Vuelta a Espana. He did not have any wins on the year, but finished sixth in the Clasica de Almeria and ninth in the Tour de Wallonie.
