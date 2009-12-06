Vincent Jerome in hospital with infection

Vincent Jerome (BBox Bouygues Telecom) finished the day in 17th. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Vincent Jerome will have to miss the first part of the 2010 season. The Bbox Bouygues Telecom rider has been hospitalised with a staphylococcus infection.

According to L'Equipe, his many crashes this season led to the problem, a skin infection caused by a bacteria. The 25-year-old will have to rest for several weeks and thus will have to start the season late.

The French rider, who is in his fourth season with the team, rode a full season from the Tour Down Under to the Vuelta a Espana. He did not have any wins on the year, but finished sixth in the Clasica de Almeria and ninth in the Tour de Wallonie.