Trending

Video: Vaughters calls on other teams to help with Tour de France workload

Garmin-Cervelo manager speaks about his team's multiple goals

Jonathan Vaughters (Garmin-Transitions)

Jonathan Vaughters (Garmin-Transitions)
(Image credit: PhotoSport International)

With Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) in the maillot jaune, his team has a certain amount of responsibility for controlling the racing at the Tour de France. However Garmin-Cervelo also has a number of other ambitions in the race, including posting a rider in the top ten on GC. As a result team boss Jonathan Vaughters knows that he can't afford to burn all his matches in the pursuit of breakaways just to hold onto the leader's jersey.

Related Articles

Video: Vaughters on Garmin's first stage and Tour de France yellow jersey

Video: Boardman analyses opening Tour de France stages

Video: Van Garderen all behind Cavendish and Martin

Cavendish gets his win the hard way

"One of my best Tour wins" says Cavendish

Video: Geraint Thomas from inside the Team Sky bus

Having done the lion's share of the work during stage 5, Vaughters insisted to Cyclingnews before the start of stage six that a number of other teams would also have to work alongside his riders to ensure the 226.5km stage ends with a bunch sprint.

Hushovd and teammate Tyler Farrar are both in contention for the green jersey but with a number of all-rounders such as Gilbert and Rojas in the mix, Vaughters explains how that may effect tactics in the future.
 