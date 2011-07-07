Video: Vaughters calls on other teams to help with Tour de France workload

Jonathan Vaughters (Garmin-Transitions) (Image credit: PhotoSport International)

With Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) in the maillot jaune, his team has a certain amount of responsibility for controlling the racing at the Tour de France. However Garmin-Cervelo also has a number of other ambitions in the race, including posting a rider in the top ten on GC. As a result team boss Jonathan Vaughters knows that he can't afford to burn all his matches in the pursuit of breakaways just to hold onto the leader's jersey.

Having done the lion's share of the work during stage 5, Vaughters insisted to Cyclingnews before the start of stage six that a number of other teams would also have to work alongside his riders to ensure the 226.5km stage ends with a bunch sprint.

Hushovd and teammate Tyler Farrar are both in contention for the green jersey but with a number of all-rounders such as Gilbert and Rojas in the mix, Vaughters explains how that may effect tactics in the future.

