Video: Tour de France Stage 14 highlights

Image 1 of 5 Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) soloed to the win in Foix (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 5 Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Team Sky controlled the pace as riders including Evans chased back from flat tyres (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 The BMC mechanic fits Cadel Evans with a new wheel (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 5 of 5 Peter Sagan sprints for second behind Sanchez on stage 14 (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Rabobank's Luis León Sánchez won Stage 14 of the 2012 Tour de France with a 47 second-gap from Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Sandy Casar (FDJ-Big Mat).

Having spent the majority of the stage in an 11-man break, Sánchez attacked the remnants of his breakaway companions with 11.5km remaining. Rabobank have been left with a team of just four men after a diabolical run of bad luck, and the Spaniard's win will be a cause for relief among team management.

The classification leads remained unchanged, despite the best efforts of saboteurs who threw tacks on the road on the final climb of the day.