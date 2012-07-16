Trending

Video: Tour de France Stage 14 highlights

Sánchez escapes for fourth career Tour stage victory

Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) soloed to the win in Foix

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Team Sky controlled the pace as riders including Evans chased back from flat tyres

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The BMC mechanic fits Cadel Evans with a new wheel

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Peter Sagan sprints for second behind Sanchez on stage 14

(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Rabobank's Luis León Sánchez won Stage 14 of the 2012 Tour de France with a 47 second-gap from Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Sandy Casar (FDJ-Big Mat).

Having spent the majority of the stage in an 11-man break, Sánchez attacked the remnants of his breakaway companions with 11.5km remaining. Rabobank have been left with a team of just four men after a diabolical run of bad luck, and the Spaniard's win will be a cause for relief among team management.

The classification leads remained unchanged, despite the best efforts of saboteurs who threw tacks on the road on the final climb of the day.

 