Video: Tour de France Stage 14 highlights
Sánchez escapes for fourth career Tour stage victory
Rabobank's Luis León Sánchez won Stage 14 of the 2012 Tour de France with a 47 second-gap from Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Sandy Casar (FDJ-Big Mat).
Having spent the majority of the stage in an 11-man break, Sánchez attacked the remnants of his breakaway companions with 11.5km remaining. Rabobank have been left with a team of just four men after a diabolical run of bad luck, and the Spaniard's win will be a cause for relief among team management.
The classification leads remained unchanged, despite the best efforts of saboteurs who threw tacks on the road on the final climb of the day.
