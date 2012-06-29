Video: Tour de France newbie Kruijswijk awaits the start

Image 1 of 3 Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank Cycling Team) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Steven Kruijswijk (Image credit: Xander van Ommen Photography)

Rabobank's Steven Kruijswijk is excited about his first-ever participation in the Tour de France. Cyclingnews' Daniel Benson spoke with the Dutch rider on the eve of the Grand Boucle.

"Right now I'm feeling good. My condition is ok," said Kruijswijk. "After the Classics, I had a long period of training in the Sierra Nevada. The Tour de Suisse was my last preparation for the Tour, and it gave me confidence for the start of the Tour."

Tour newbie Kruijswijk doesn't have any specific expectations for the Tour at this point, but he does want to make his team managers feel good about selecting him.

"Of course, this Tour is about getting experience, and I want to show up well after the team gave me the opportunity. We'll see how things are after the first week and figure out my part in it."