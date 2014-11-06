Video: Tinkoff-Saxo's trek up Kilimanjaro

Image 1 of 8 Alberto Contador makes a break for it (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 2 of 8 The team tracked their progress with a series of GPS images (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 3 of 8 Daniele Bennati and Matteo Tossato focus on the job ahead (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 4 of 8 What goes up must come down, the scene as the team descends the mountain (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 5 of 8 It might look pretty, but the conditions weren't easy (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 6 of 8 The accommodation for the five-day trek (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 7 of 8 Before making it to the summit the team must climb the Barranco Wall (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 8 of 8 The view from the top (Image credit: BreakThrough Media)

Tinkoff-Saxo have completed their much-publicised climb of Mount Kilimanjaro. The group, which included 80 riders and staff, reached the top of the African mountain on Wednesday morning after setting off on their initial trek on Saturday.

During the five-day trek, the team charted their progress on Twitter by posting pictures and updates along the way. At the Barranco base camp, situated at 4,000 metres, the team was hit by rain, wind and temperatures of five degrees Celsius. After acclimatising to the altitude, the weather cleared for the climb to their final base camp.

The conditions weren’t easy for the final day, with the top covered in snow. For the final push to the top, the team were woken at 11pm for a nighttime trek and reached the 5,895-metre Uhuru peak the following morning.

Watch the videos below to see the team on their ascent – including Peter Sagan getting to know his new teammate Christopher Juul-Jensen – and you can click here to see some images from the trek.

