Gallery: Tinkoff-Saxo climbs Kilimanjaro

Alberto Contador on his way up Mount Kilimanjaro (Image credit: BreakThrough Media)

Local cyclists pose with the Tinkoff-Saxo riders before their climb of Kilimanjaro (Image credit: BreakThrough Media)

Alberto Contador and Michael Rogers on the hike (Image credit: BreakThrough Media)

Michael Rogers braves a rain storm in Tanzania (Image credit: BreakThrough Media)

The Tinkoff-Saxo off-season team building exercises rose to new heights this week when the entire team and staff assembled in Tanzania to tackle the goal of climbing Mount Kilimanjaro.

The group made it to day three, the Barranco camp at 4,000 meters, with the summit scheduled to be reached on Wednesday.

"Friday, all riders and staff members arrived safely and without major delays at the base of Kilimanjaro. Some had only two or three hours of sleep before we drove to the gates of Kilimanjaro National Park to start the climb," a team press release stated. "It was a beautiful and promising morning. Blue sky, sunshine and a clear view of Kilimanjaro but soon the clouds gathered. Just as we had lined up all our equipment a tropical rainstorm hit us and turned the park entry registration into chaos."

Before the start, the group was greeted by members of the local Arusha Cycling Club, where the fans posed for photos with Vuelta a España winner Alberto Contador and Tour de France green jersey winner Peter Sagan.

After the rain died down, the riders being followed up the climb by local porters who carried most of the gear.

"The bad weather is slowly turning this year’s team building into a survival camp instead. But the mood remains high."