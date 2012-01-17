Video: Tim Roe on sitting out his home race with injury

Image 1 of 2 Roe (BMC) is building toward a return in the early spring. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 2 Tim Roe will not be riding the Tour Down Under this year, but is in Adelaide training with the team. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Tim Roe (BMC) is sitting out this year's Tour Down Under in the hope that he'll be fully recovered from a hip injury that plagued his 2011 season. The Australian rode his first year in the prestigious WorldTour with the team last season but struggled to adjust to the higher level of racing.

"You go from being one of the best climbers at the under 23 level to one of the first guys to get dropped," said Roe. "It’s all a lot harder, and I think I’ve learned that lesson now. Hopefully I can just concentrate on riding the bike now."

Despite the injury, Roe also insists that he's feeling considerably stronger this year, and hopes to be competing again in the near future.

"I definitely feel a lot stronger now, you adapt to the competition, your body adjusts and you improve," said Roe.

"When I wasn’t making the progress I wanted to be making in December I told the guys maybe it’s better that I don’t do the Tour Down Under. I know a lot of riders say that riding the Tour Down Under can be hard."

Roe next heads to Europe for a training camp with his BMC teammates.

