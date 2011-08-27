Video: Summerhill steps up for Garmin-Cervélo in Colorado

Image 1 of 2 Danny Summerhill (Garmin-Cervelo) grits his teeth (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 2 Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development) comes through at 1:50 back. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Denver, Colorado native Danny Summerhill got the call-up to Garmin-Cervélo from their Chipotle Development Team at the Tour of Utah earlier this month, and now the 21-year-old is on home roads at the inaugural USA Pro Cycling Challenge.

Summerhill is relishing his role as a domestique on the Boulder-based ProTour team and finds himself in the thick of the action in support of teammates Christian Vande Velde and Tom Danielson, who lie in second and fourth overall respectively going into stage 4.

Speaking to Cyclingnews prior to stage 4 in Avon, Summerhill talked about the thrill of having Leopard Trek's Andy Schleck as his minute-man the previous day in the Vail time trial.

"I really wanted to catch him," Summerhill told Cyclingnews. "He got a little too far away from me on the flats so I couldn't actually catch him, but I was watching him for a while."

Summerhill has been blown away by the crowds on-hand each day thus far and he believes the event will continue for years to come.