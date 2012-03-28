Video: Stuart O'Grady in the week of the Tour of Flanders
GreenEdge veteran feeling the benefit of a busy race schedule
Stuart O'Grady (GreenEdge) managed to avoid racing the Three Days of De Panne for the last 18 years of his prestigious career – until now.
Related Articles
The 38-year-old spoke to Cyclingnews before the start of Stage 1 of the Belgian race where GreenEdge began the day a man down with Jens Mouris ruled out with bone bruising.
"I can't complain, everything's going to plan so far this season, everything's progressing pretty well," O'Grady said as he builds towards Sunday's Tour of Flanders.
Having spent nearly 100 days racing in 2011, this season is unlikely to be much different – something the Paris-Roubaix winner says is both a symptom and a benefit of being competitive at his age.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy