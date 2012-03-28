Video: Stuart O'Grady in the week of the Tour of Flanders

Image 1 of 5 Stuart O'Grady (GreenEdge) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 5 Stuart O'Grady (GreenEdge) sets the pace at the head of the peloton (Image credit: Gruber Images) Image 3 of 5 Stuart O'Grady (GreenEdge) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 5 Stuart O'Grady (GreenEdge) is here for the first time in his long career (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 5 of 5 Stuart O'Grady (GreenEdge) (Image credit: Gruber Images)

Stuart O'Grady (GreenEdge) managed to avoid racing the Three Days of De Panne for the last 18 years of his prestigious career – until now.

The 38-year-old spoke to Cyclingnews before the start of Stage 1 of the Belgian race where GreenEdge began the day a man down with Jens Mouris ruled out with bone bruising.

"I can't complain, everything's going to plan so far this season, everything's progressing pretty well," O'Grady said as he builds towards Sunday's Tour of Flanders.

Having spent nearly 100 days racing in 2011, this season is unlikely to be much different – something the Paris-Roubaix winner says is both a symptom and a benefit of being competitive at his age.